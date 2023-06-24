(CNN) — A day before the disappearance of the doomed Titan submersible, a British businessman and explorer wrote of his pride to be “going down to the Titanic” as a mission specialist.

Hamish Harding said via social media Saturday that “a weather window has just opened up” after “the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years.” A veteran of extreme expeditions, Harding said he would be accompanied by “a couple of legendary explorers” on the dive starting early Sunday morning.

