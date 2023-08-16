Coates: RICO charge puts Trump at odds with his counsel
(CNN) — If there’s one thing that can be said about the sprawling, 41-count grand jury indictment that has been returned against former President Donald Trump and 18 of his supporters, it’s that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis – the Atlanta-based prosecutor who assembled the case – is swinging for the fences.

The case is built around a so-called RICO charge, which is a tool that has been used with increasing boldness by local prosecutors around the country, especially in Fulton County. Georgia’s version of the law, because it is written so broadly, makes it a particularly potent charge.

