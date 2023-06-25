(CNN) — Flowers have their own vast language, communicating love, disdain and everything in between. Throughout history, LGBTQ communities have also used the subtle language of flowers to broadcast solidarity or personal identity, all through something as simple as a bloom pinned to a lapel. Many of these flowers have deep connections to queer icons or are echoed in other queer symbols.

While flowers have always carried some symbolism through different eras and cultures, the language of flowers became a popular pastime during the Victorian era when social communication was heavily coded – especially when it came to romance. (Even more complex emotions like, say, bashfulness, were associated with their own flowers, which surely wasn’t confusing at all.)