(CNN) — The second of the two men who escaped from a Philadelphia jail last week was captured Wednesday, and three people have now been charged with their escape, according to authorities.

Ameen Hurst, 18, was taken into custody without incident at 6100 Washington Ave. in southwest Philadelphia, the city’s police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, said in a tweet.

CNN’s Laura Ly and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.