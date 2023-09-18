Video shows suspect's car next to slain deputy's car, police say
(CNN) — Investigators are looking for a car seen in surveillance video driving near a Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was ambushed and fatally shot in his patrol car over the weekend, authorities said.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot Saturday while on duty at an intersection near the sheriff’s station in Palmdale, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy, who’d gotten engaged only four days earlier, was found unconscious by a civilian around 6 p.m. and pronounced dead at a hospital, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

CNN's Josh Campbell, Ashley R. Williams, Michelle Watson, Andy Rose and Lechelle Benken contributed to this report.