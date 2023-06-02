The process of transferring Natalee Holloway case suspect Joran van der Sloot to the US to begin Friday

Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot walks inside the courtroom during the reading of his verdict, in the Lurigancho prison in Lima January 13, 2012.

 Pilar Olivares/Reuters/FILE

(CNN) — The process of temporarily transferring Joran van der Sloot from Peru to the United States will begin Friday night, according to a source on the ground.

Van der Sloot – the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway – is set to be extradited from Peru to the US to face extortion and fraud charges related to an alleged plot to extort Holloway’s family after her disappearance, Peruvian officials have said.