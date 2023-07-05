(CNN) — This week saw the hottest global temperature ever recorded, according to data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

On Monday, the average global temperature reached 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 Fahrenheit), the highest since records began. On Tuesday, it climbed even further, to reach 17.18 degrees Celsius. The previous record of 16.92 degrees Celsius was set in August 2016.