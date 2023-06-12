The owner of a partially collapsed Davenport, Iowa, building pleaded guilty to a civil infraction, documents show

Officials stand near a six-story apartment building after a section of it collapsed in Davenport, Iowa.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CNN) — The owner of a building that partially collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, last month has pleaded guilty to a civil infraction for not maintaining safe conditions, court documents filed Monday show.

Andrew Wold, who owns the six-story building that collapsed on May 28, killing three people, was ordered to pay a $300 fine and $95 in court costs, according to the filing in Scott County Court.

