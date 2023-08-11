'This is just a debacle': Ex-federal prosecutor on length of Hunter Biden investigation
Video play button

(CNN) — A sudden new twist in the investigation into Hunter Biden means his legal tribulations will likely stretch on for months, creating an unwelcome new drag on his father’s White House and reelection bid.

Just weeks ago, the shadow of criminal suspicion over Hunter Biden seemed about to lift. But the elevation of David Weiss, the prosecutor investigating President Joe Biden’s son, to special counsel status on Friday was as important for symbolic and political reasons as it was for legal ones. The new status grants him extra powers to broaden his inquiries – potentially into other states beyond his current patch as US attorney in Delaware.