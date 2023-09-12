New York Times Senior Political Correspondent Maggie Haberman explains to CNN's Kaitlan Collins what she believes former President Donald Trump's feelings are toward House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

(CNN) — The initiation of an impeachment investigation against a president ought to be an earthshaking moment in the nation’s history.

Yet when Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the opening of such a probe into President Joe Biden Tuesday, it felt like more of an inevitable consequence of America’s diseased politics than a constitutional thunderclap.