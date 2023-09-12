Embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos speaks with CNN's Erin Burnett about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's call for an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

(CNN) — The initiation of an impeachment investigation against a president ought to be an earthshaking moment in the nation’s history.

Yet when Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the opening of such a probe into President Joe Biden Tuesday, it felt like more of an inevitable consequence of America’s diseased politics than a constitutional thunderclap.