Exclusive footage shows Ukraine using an experimental "sea baby" drone to attack a hated Russian bridge to Crimea. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.

Dnipro, Ukraine (CNN) — Ukrainian security services have released to CNN exclusive footage showing the moment in July when they used an experimental sea drone to attack Russia’s bridge to annexed Crimea, providing new details on the attack and warning more such assaults will follow.

It’s the first time the SBU have openly claimed responsibility for the operation.