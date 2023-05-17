Hong Kong (CNN) — A joke by a Chinese stand-up comedian that loosely referenced a slogan used to describe the country’s military has cost an entertainment firm more than $2 million after it was slapped with enormous fines by authorities.

The costly punishment underscores the delicate line comedians must tread in highly censored China – where politics is rarely a laughing matter – and the stark consequences for those in the entertainment industry who are deemed to step out of line.