CNN's senior tech writer Samantha Kelly got a hands on look at Apple's new iPhone 15 and says these are the three major changes you should know about it.

(CNN) — The new iPhone 15 Pro lineup offers the typical slate of new features designed to persuade customers to upgrade: They’re slimmer and thinner than last year’s crop. The new cameras are professional-grade and the switch to USB-C charging will make your life easier.

But one new feature easily stands out: The Action Button.