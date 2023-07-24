Germany dominates, Italy leaves is late in women's World Cup openers
(CNN) — Just six days into the 2023 Women’s World Cup and many of the tournament underdogs are already making a name for themselves.

The Philippines securing its first World Cup win on Tuesday was just the latest in a series of surprise results. On Sunday, Jamaica earned a goalless draw with world No. 5 France, its first ever point at a World Cup, while New Zealand won its first Women’s World Cup game by beating Norway – before itself being on the wrong end of an upset against the Philippines.