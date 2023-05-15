The first known athlete with Down syndrome to play in a college football game is suing his alma mater over alleged discrimination

A teammate jokes with Caden Cox on October 6, 2021, in Nelsonville, Ohio.

 Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

(CNN) — Caden Cox made history in 2021 during his time as a student athlete at Hocking College as the first known player with Down syndrome to play in and score during a college football game.

Two years later, the 23-year-old is suing his alma mater for alleged discrimination, assault and harassment he faced as a student, the lawsuit says – and when the behavior was reported to school administrators, he was retaliated against, he says.