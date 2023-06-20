(CNN) — The family of a 31-year-old father who died after being tased by Los Angeles police officers is suing the city and members of the department over his death, their attorneys announced on Monday.

The wrongful death lawsuit claims officers reacted inappropriately when they repeatedly tased Keenan Anderson, cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, in early January, according to civil right attorney Ben Crump.

CNN’s Stella Chan and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.