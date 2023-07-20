The US Women's National Team enters the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as the two-time defending champion and arguably the favorite to win an unprecedented third consecutive title. CNN's Amanda Davies reports.

(CNN) — The World Cup that kicked off this week in Australia and New Zealand is a time to rejoice in the dominance of American women in international sports.

It also occurs at a time when the conversation about women in sports is turning on its head in the US. After decades spent making sure women have access and support to play sports, there’s now a politically loaded debate over who is considered a woman – a motivating issue for Republicans over the last year.