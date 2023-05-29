The differences between race and ethnicity – and why they’re so hard to define

(CNN) — If you’ve ever filled out a Census form, a college application or a patient questionnaire at the doctor’s office, you’ve probably been asked to identify your race and ethnicity.

Governments, workplaces and educational institutions often collect data on these categories to determine things like which programs require funding, what disparities exist between different groups and when civil rights violations are occurring. But you might have also felt that checking a box on a form requires you to define yourself in ways that don’t necessarily align with your own identity.