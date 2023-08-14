Lahaina fire becomes deadliest fire in US in 100 years
(CNN) — Crews in west Maui are continuing the heart-wrenching work of sifting through the ashes of what used to be homes and beloved landmarks wiped out by the deadliest US wildfire in more than 100 years – and the death toll has been rising.

There have been 96 confirmed deaths from the fire, officials said in an update Sunday night local time, an increase from the previous count of 93 fatalities. And there’s still people unaccounted for as search teams with cadaver dogs look for remains in decimated neighborhoods.

