(CNN) — Rex Heuermann left his office near the Empire State Building and strolled down a still-bustling Fifth Avenue as the sun set on a hot Thursday evening in Manhattan.

The 59-year-old architect, whose customers included Catholic Charities, American Airlines and other tenants at John F. Kennedy International Airport, is seen in video obtained by CNN affiliate WABC walking calmly at the end of a work day. A bag was slung over his shoulder, his left hand in his pocket, when he’s approached by several men in dark suits and ties.

