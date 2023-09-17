'I absolutely refute': Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault
Video play button

(CNN) — A BBC spokesperson said on Sunday that the British broadcaster is “urgently looking into” issues raised in the Channel 4 documentary on Russell Brand, which included allegations of sexual assault.

“The documentary and associated reports contained serious allegations, spanning a number of years. Russell Brand worked on BBC radio programmes between 2006 and 2008 and we are urgently looking into the issues raised,” a BBC spokesperson said in a statement.

CNN’s Dan Heching contributed to this report.