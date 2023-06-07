The 2 killed in mass shooting after Virginia high school graduation ceremony were an 18-year-old graduate and his stepfather

A gunman opened fire in a park in Richmond, Virginia, on June 6 after a high school graduation ceremony took place across the street, police say.

(CNN) — An 18-year-old graduate and his 36-year-old stepfather were killed in a shooting after a high school commencement ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, Tuesday evening, police confirmed Wednesday.

A gunman opened fire after the ceremony Tuesday, killing two and injuring five, as terror spread among hundreds who had gathered to celebrate, police said.

