As Thailand heads to the polls on Sunday a "lost generation" of young voters fired up by a yearning for change are keeping alive previously taboo topics, including the military's stranglehold on the levers of power -- and even royal reform.

The May 14 poll is the first since youth-led mass pro-democracy protests in 2020 and only the second since a military coup in 2014 ousted an elected government, restoring a conservative clique that has pulled the strings in the kingdom's turbulent politics for decades.