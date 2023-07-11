Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announces retirement from politics

Prayut Chan-O-Cha will remain as prime minister until the new government is formed.

 Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will not seek re-election and will retire from politics, his party said Tuesday.

The announcement came two days before Thailand’s parliament was set to vote for a new prime minister following a May election that saw Thais overwhelmingly reject military-backed rule.