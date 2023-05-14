Opposition parties swept the board as Thai voters delivered a powerful rebuke of the military-backed establishment that has ruled since a 2014 coup, capping years of rising anger over how conservative cliques have governed the kingdom.

With more than 98% of votes counted in Sunday's election, the progressive Move Forward party is projected to win 149 seats, with populist Pheu Thai in second place with 138 seats.

