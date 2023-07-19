Pita Limjaroenrat spoke to CNN after winning national elections this May
(CNN) — Thailand’s parliament blocked the prime ministerial nomination of the winner of May’s nationwide elections, Pita Limjaroenrat, on Wednesday, a blow to his progressive opposition party after nearly a decade of military-backed rule.

Out of the 715 members of parliament present, 394 voted to block the second nomination, 312 voted for it, eight abstained and one – Pita himself – didn’t cast the vote, according to the house speaker.