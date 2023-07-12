Thai democracy faces critical moment as parliament votes for new prime minister

The Move Forward party's leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat speaks to supporters during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 9.

 Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto/AP

(CNN) — Thailand’s parliament will vote for a new prime minister Thursday, a critical moment for the future of democracy in the country following nearly a decade of turbulent military-backed rule.

The vote, in which members of the bicameral National Assembly declare their pick for prime minister, is expected to reveal whether the ruling establishment will accept the choice of the people who overwhelmingly voted for progressive, opposition parties in a May election.