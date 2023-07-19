Pita Limjaroenrat spoke to CNN after winning national elections this May
(CNN) — Thailand’s constitutional court has suspended leading prime ministerial candidate and winner of May’s nationwide elections Pita Limjaroenrat from being a lawmaker, the latest set-back for his hugely popular progressive opposition party following nearly a decade of turbulent military-backed rule.

The temporarily suspension follows a complaint filed by the Election Commission against the Move Forward Party leader accusing him of violating election laws for allegedly holding shares in a media company.