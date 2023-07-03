Texas man who went missing as a teen is found alive 8 years later By Melissa Alonso, CNN Jul 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A Houston man who went missing as a teen more than eight years ago has been found safe, the Texas Center for the Missing said.Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV had been missing since March 6, 2015, according to a missing persons flyer.Someone called 911 after finding him unresponsive outside a church, with cuts and bruises, Farias’ mother told CNN affiliate KTRK. She believes he was badly abused and beaten, KTRK reported.“After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe,” said a Sunday tweet from the Texas Center for the Missing.“Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital.”Farias, then 17, was walking his two dogs in northwest Houston when he vanished, CNN affiliate KHOU reported.He will only speak a few words at a time before going into a fetal position, Farias’ mother said. She expects it will be a long healing journey, she told KTRK.It’s unclear where he has been.According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, nearly 360,000 reports of missing children were made to the FBI in 2022 – a figure that may include duplicates.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas and Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular In Iran, a restorer brings back to life famed Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country LIST: Fireworks celebrations set for 2023 Fourth of July Buttigieg says Supreme Court case was designed for ‘clear purpose of chipping away’ at LGBTQ equality Smoke will keep pouring into the US as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out Judge dismisses petition to bring charges against officer who killed Tony Robinson Latest News Morning Sprint: Monday morning's top news and weather headlines Madison Mallards celebrate July 4 with drone and fireworks show Patrick Smith and Mike Mayer: a bus stop, a chance meeting and a 20-year bond Catfish River Music Festival celebrates local music venues Monona Community Festival brings July 4 fun to Winnequah Park More News