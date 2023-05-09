Texas' long troubled Fort Hood is renamed after first Hispanic four-star general

Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, named after a Confederate general and long plagued by a series of suicides, homicides and fatal accidents, was renamed on Tuesday after the Army's first Hispanic four-star general.

The base was redesignated Fort Cavazos in honor of Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos, a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars who was born in Texas to Mexican-American parents. In 1982, he became the first Hispanic to wear four stars on his uniform.

