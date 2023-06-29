(CNN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety must release records related to last year’s deadly Uvalde elementary school shooting, a district court judge in Austin ruled Thursday.

District court judge Daniella Deseta Lyttle ruled in favor of a coalition of media outlets – including CNN – that sued the state department last year, arguing that the department violated state law by broadly refusing to release records related to the May 2022 massacre of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.