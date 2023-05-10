A sentencing hearing for a US Army sergeant who was convicted of murdering a protester at a Black Lives Matter rally in 2020 is expected to resume Wednesday morning amid moves from Texas' governor to pardon him.

The defense for Daniel Perry, 35, on Tuesday asked the judge to sentence him to 10 years, citing his lack of criminal history, his psychological issues, including complex post-traumatic stress disorder, and praise from several of his military colleagues.

CNN's Rosa Flores, Andy Rose and Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report.