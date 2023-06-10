(CNN) — A Tennessee woman was indicted on federal charges after allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill the wife of a man she met on a dating site.

Melody Sasser, 47, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was taken into custody last month for allegedly trying to arrange the murder. She was indicted on “use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire” on June 7th, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

CNN’s Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.