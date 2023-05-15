A Michigan teen used a slingshot to successfully ward off a kidnapper who had grabbed his younger sister while she was playing in their backyard on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.

The 8-year-old girl was "mushroom hunting" in the backyard of her Alpena Township home when a man emerged from the woods connected to the backyard, grabbed her, and placed his hand over her mouth in an attempt to pull her into the woods, state police Sergeant Shane Smith told CNN Saturday.