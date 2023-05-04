Public school educators in Oakland, California, went on strike Thursday after contract negotiations in which they seek higher pay and more district efforts to address social concerns failed to yield a deal.

Oakland Unified School District schools still were open to the district's roughly 34,000 students Thursday and will be throughout the strike unless otherwise announced, with principals and office staff helping educate and supervise them, even if not for a typical school day, district officials have said.

CNN's Tina Burnside contributed to this report.