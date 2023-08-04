Madison
August 4, 2023 @ 9:36 am
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 3.
Taylor Swift shared a sweet moment with late NBA star Kobe Bryant's 6-year-old daughter, Bianka, during the Los Angeles stop of the Era's tour.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 3.
(CNN) — During her “Eras Tour” performances, Taylor Swift has typically given her hat to an audience member and a special little girl was one of the latest recipients.
At her concert held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday night, Swift gifted her hat to Bianka Bryant, the daughter of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.
The elder Bryant was killed in a plane crash in 2020, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
Video shared on social media shows Swift putting the hat on 6-year-old Bianka’s head, kissing her cheek and giving her a big hug.
Bianka’s mom, Vanessa Bryant, shared a photo and videos of Swift hugging her daughter during the concert, writing in the caption “We love you @taylorswift.”
Swift recently announced additional tour dates in the US and Canada.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.