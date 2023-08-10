Taylor Swift's Eras tour brings big bucks to local economies

(CNN) — Taylor Swift capped off her sixth and final “Eras Tour” concert at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium on Wednesday with a big announcement that Swifties had been speculating about for weeks.

During the surprise song portion of the concert – in which she sang two songs including “New Romantics” – the singer confirmed on stage that her next re-record will be for her megahit 2014 album “1989.” “New Romantics” is a deluxe track off that record.