Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean speaks with CNN's Kaitlan Collins about the 41-count indictment charging former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen others for their roles in allegedly interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia.

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday was criminally charged for the fourth time this year in a sweeping Georgia indictment accusing him of being the head of a “criminal enterprise” to overturn the 2020 election.

The indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis included 18 defendants in addition to Trump, 41 charges in total and 30 unindicted co-conspirators. It marks a key departure from special counsel Jack Smith’s charges against Trump for election subversion. Smith had only charged the former president in his indictment earlier this month, even as he listed six co-conspirators.

