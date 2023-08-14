India has some of the worst air pollution in the world, but an EV movement could have a wide-ranging impact on the environment. CNN Ivan's Watson met with Ather Energy and BluSmart -- two Indian companies leading the way.

(CNN) — A month after exiting an ambitious project to help build one of India’s first chip factories, Taiwan’s Foxconn says it remains bullish about the world’s most populous nation and is planning “billions” of dollars in investments there, as multinationals seek to diversify their supply chains beyond China.

Foxconn’s India operations account for about $10 billion — or just under 5% — of the company’s annual turnover, which stood at $6.627 trillion new Taiwan dollars ($207 billion) last year, Chairman Young Liu told a Monday earnings call.