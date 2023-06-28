Sweden approves small Quran-burning protest outside mosque

Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson (left) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg hold a press conference in Stockholm on March 7. The decision to allow a mosque-burning protest may threaten Sweden's chances of joining NATO, due to objections from Turkey.

 Atila Altuntas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — Swedish authorities approved a Quran-burning demonstration outside of a mosque in the center of Stockholm on Wednesday, in a decision that may jeopardize its bid to join NATO before the bloc’s key summit in July.

Although only two people were expected to participate in the protest, the burning will coincide with the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha, one of the most significant in the Islamic calendar.

