(CNN) — A high school in Vermont is working with police to investigate after a swastika was painted with feces in a gender-neutral bathroom, according to the school’s principal.

The symbol was reported at Montpelier High School on June 2, the second day of Pride Month, according to Montpelier High School Principal Jason Gingold. In a Monday statement to students and families, Gingold went into detail about the magnitude of what that symbol means and described it as “hate speech.”