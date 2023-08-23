A jet ski rider was detained in South Korea for allegedly entering the country illegally. The man is suspected of traveling from China's eastern Shandong province which lies about 400 kilometers (250 miles) across the Yellow Sea from Incheon, South Korea.

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — A jet ski rider detained by South Korea for allegedly entering the country illegally is a prominent Chinese dissident who rode hundreds of miles across the sea to escape from China, activists say.

The man, who is in his 30s, was apprehended August 16 near Incheon, on South Korea’s west coast near to the capital Seoul, the Incheon Coast Guard said in a news release Sunday.