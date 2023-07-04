Suspect in mass shooting that left 5 dead fired randomly at victims, Philadelphia police say

Police are pictured here on the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia on July 3.

(CNN) — A shooter wearing a bulletproof vest and a ski mask fired randomly at vehicles and pedestrians Monday night in southwest Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two others, authorities said.

In a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw told reporters the “armed and armored” assailant was firing seemingly at random people, including a mother driving her twins home, in the Kingsessing neighborhood.

