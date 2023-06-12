Suspect in Idaho student killings wants more time to respond to prosecutor’s request for alibi

Bryan Kohberger attends a hearing in Latah County District Court on Friday in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

 Pool/Getty Images

(CNN) — Bryan Kohberger – charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death last year – is asking a judge for more time to decide whether to offer a formal alibi in the case.

Kohberger’s public defender, Anne Taylor, said in a motion filed Friday in Latah County District Court his defense had not had sufficient time to fully review evidence provided by the prosecution. The evidence “includes thousands of pages of discovery, thousands of photographs, (and) hundreds of hours of recordings,” Taylor wrote.

CNN’s Jeffrey Kopp, Dakin Andone and Jason Kravarik contributed to this report.