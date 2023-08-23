Police: Active shooter situation in Pittsburgh
Video play button

(CNN) — The occupant of a home who opened fire when deputies tried to serve an eviction notice is dead after an hourslong standoff, Pittsburgh authorities said Wednesday.

“The subject in this incident was pronounced deceased by @PghEMS at 5:08 p.m. EST,” public safety officials posted Wednesday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CNN’s Raja Razek, Brynn Gingras and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.