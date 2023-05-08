Pedestrians Struck

A U-Haul truck sits blocked by a New York Police vehicle, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Authorities say a man driving the U-Haul truck struck and injured several pedestrians in New York City before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

A man accused of driving a rental truck into people in New York City this year -- killing one and injuring others -- was arraigned in court Monday on a 25-count indictment that includes a murder charge, the Brooklyn district attorney's office said.

Weng Sor, 62, is charged with murder, attempted murder and assault, according to court documents.

CNN's Celina Tebor and Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report.