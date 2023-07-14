Police lights

(CNN) — A suspect is in custody for the Gilgo Beach murders, an unsolved case tied to at least 10 sets of human remains discovered in suburban Long Island, New York, since 2010, according to two law enforcement sources.

This is the first arrest in the case, which sparked conflicting theories about whether a serial killer was responsible. The killings have baffled authorities since the discovery of the first set of female remains among the bushes along an isolated strip of waterfront property on Gilgo Beach. It’s not clear how many of the killings the suspect is allegedly tied to.