Jamie Komoroski's blood alcohol level was over three times the legal limit when she allegedly drove her car into a golf-cart style vehicle carrying a newly married couple away from their wedding reception last month, killing the bride, according to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division toxicology report.

In the report shared with CNN by the Folly Beach Police Department, Komoroski, 25, was found to have had a blood alcohol content of 0.261%. South Carolina law prohibits driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher.

CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.