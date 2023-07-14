Police lights

(CNN) — A New York architect was charged by a grand jury Friday with six counts of murder in connection with the deaths of three of four women who in death became known as the “Gilgo Four,” according to the bail application from the Suffolk County District Attorney.

Rex Heuermann was in custody for some of the Gilgo Beach murders, an unsolved case tied to at least 10 sets of human remains discovered since 2010 in suburban Long Island, according to two law enforcement sources.

